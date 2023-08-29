HamberMenu
Rani Channamma University to make it compulsory for all its constituent colleges to have NAAC accreditation

August 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, organised a one-day seminar on the “Importance, role and strategies for NAAC in higher education” at Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College (SRFGCC) here on Monday.

It was held in collaboration with Rubrique Strategic Consultants LLP, which offers academic consultancy. Principals and senior faculties of RCU-affiliated degree colleges attended the seminar.

Vice-Chancellor Vijay F. Nagannavar said that NAAC accreditation is a sense of accountability and reflection of character. He said that the university intends to make it compulsory for all colleges to have NAAC accreditation. Accreditation also helps students decide upon institutes of their choice, he said.

“I think the time has come to upgrade the university in line with top universities across the country. Since our students need to write the same competitive examinations as those from the top universities, we need to prepare them to face such challenges,” he said.

He asked all principals and faculty members to contribute towards the all-round development of students.

Registrar Rajashree Jainapur asked all NAAC coordinators to maintain proper and systematic documentation as per norms.

Registrar (Evaluation) Shivanand S. Gornale gave details about the accreditation process and the importance of the seven basic criteria.

Finance Officer S.B. Akash said that status of higher education depends on adequate manpower, infrastructure, funding, good curriculum and harmonious teaching learning environment. The accreditation process hopes to monitor this, he added.

Rajeev Menon, partner, RSC, gave details about strategies of finding gaps and submitting SSR, Institutional Effectiveness Audit (IEA) Product Demo and other details.

Principal of Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College Sankar S. Terdal proposed a vote of thanks.

Resource persons Sharath Balakrishnan, Deputy Director, IQAC, and Aswini Dutt, Dean of Academics, Professor, Department of Physiology, both from Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru, spoke on various aspects.

Other resource persons D.K. Kamble, Deputy Registrar, and former Assistant Advisor to NAAC, R.N. Mangoli, Chairman, Criminology and Forensic Science Department, and J. Manjanna, Director, IQAC, Mukund Mundargi, coordinator, IQAC, SRFGCC, spoke.

Representatives from 80 colleges attended the seminar.

