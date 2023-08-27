HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rani Channamma University to hold seminar on importance of NAAC

August 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Rani Channamma University, will organise a seminar on the importance, role and strategies for NAAC in higher education at Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College on Monday.

Resourcepersons from Rubrique Strategic Consultants LLP will speak. Administrators and NAAC coordinators from the 100 affiliated colleges will attend.

Sharath Balakrishnan, Deputy Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Aswini Dutt, Dean of Academics, D.K. Kamble, Deputy Registrar, RCU R. N. Mangoli, J. Manjanna, Director, IQAC, RCU and Rajeev Menon, Partner, RSC, will address the delegates. Vijay F. Nagannavar, VC, RCU, will deliver the keynote address.

Rajashree Jainapur, Registrar, Shivanand S. Gornale, Registrar evaluation, S. B. Akash, finance officer, S. M. Gangadharaiah, Director, College Development Council and others will be present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.