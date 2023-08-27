Rani Channamma University to hold seminar on importance of NAAC

August 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Rani Channamma University, will organise a seminar on the importance, role and strategies for NAAC in higher education at Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College on Monday.

Resourcepersons from Rubrique Strategic Consultants LLP will speak. Administrators and NAAC coordinators from the 100 affiliated colleges will attend.

Sharath Balakrishnan, Deputy Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Aswini Dutt, Dean of Academics, D.K. Kamble, Deputy Registrar, RCU R. N. Mangoli, J. Manjanna, Director, IQAC, RCU and Rajeev Menon, Partner, RSC, will address the delegates. Vijay F. Nagannavar, VC, RCU, will deliver the keynote address.

Rajashree Jainapur, Registrar, Shivanand S. Gornale, Registrar evaluation, S. B. Akash, finance officer, S. M. Gangadharaiah, Director, College Development Council and others will be present.