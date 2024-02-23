ADVERTISEMENT

Rani Channamma University to get ₹100 crore under PM USHA

February 23, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi-based Rani Channamma University will get around ₹100 crore for research and development, under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA).

Rani Channamma University is one of the 78 universities chosen across the country under the scheme.

PM USHA will provide grants between ₹20 crore and ₹100 crore to various universities based on their potential and on-going projects. The university is listed among Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities that get ₹100 crore.

PM USHA was earlier called Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan that was launched in 2013. As per the scheme’s regulations, 60% of grants will be provided by the Centre and 40% from the State government.

