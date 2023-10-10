HamberMenu
Rani Channamma University professor makes it to top 2% list of scientists on Standford University list

October 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
J. Manjanna is a professor of Rani Channamma University in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

J. Manjanna, professor in the Department of Chemistry at Rani Channamma University in Belagavi, has been listed by Stanford University as being among the World Top 2% scientists for excellence in scientific research in Applied Physics and Materials. This is the third consecutive year for such listing.

Professor Manjanna is also director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in the university. He has been awarded for work related to Enabling and Strategic Technologies in the field of Applied Physics and Materials for 2022.

Previously too, he was listed in the list of Top 2% scientists for 2021 and 2020 by Stanford University. He has credited this achievement to his research team and scholars.

Stanford University, in association with Elsevier, releases a list of the world top 2% scientists classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers.

Career-long data are updated to end-of-2021 and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2021. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above in the sub-field.

As many as 195,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 200,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1, 2022 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2021.

