Rani Channamma University hosts national symposium on chemical sciences in Belagavi

September 14, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Resource persons taking part in the national-level symposium and workshop on chemical sciences at the Rani Channamma Uuniversity in Belagavi on Thursday.

Resource persons taking part in the national-level symposium and workshop on chemical sciences at the Rani Channamma Uuniversity in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Rani Channamma University organised a national symposium and workshop on “Advances in Chemical Sciences and its applications” in Belagavi on Thursday.

V. Peesapati, former professor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, who inaugurated the event, asked students to be updated with knowledge and communication skills.

He advised faculty members to focus not only on classroom teaching but also on the personality development of students. “You should try to inculcate traits of discipline among students. To do that, you should demonstrate academic excellence and disciplined and dignified behaviour,” he said.

Resource person A. Venkataramana said that the faculty members of the university’s Chemistry Department have brought over ₹3 crore in research grants that will lead to better understanding of scientific concepts, introduce helpful innovations and supplement the teaching-learning process.

Basavaraj Padmashali, dean, faculty of Science and Technology, said that faculty members, retired professors, staff and students are working in the face of adversity to bring the university on par with the frontline institutions and laboratories in India and the world.

J. Manjanna, director, IQAC, and convener of the event, outlined the symposium topics and workshop.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Chemistry, Rani Channamma University, in association with RSC-Local Section Deccan, India.

Resource person Prakash Diwan, former director, IICT, spoke on changes in drug development and translational science, Dr. Peesapati spoke on the importance of chirality in drug action, K.S. Rane, former professor of Goa University, spoke on re-visiting metal oxides emphasising the scope of semiconductor metal oxides nanoparticles in current scenario and Prof. Venkataramana spoke on interesting aspects of chemistry of high energy molecules.

K. Kantharaju, chairman, chemistry, P.M. Gurubasavaraj, teachers, research scholars, students and scientists attended the programme.

