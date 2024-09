Rani Channamma University has postponed two examinations of BA course.

The human rights education paper, course code F010460, of BA Sixth Semester and Samshodhane Mattu Vimarshe, course code D010270, that were scheduled for September 29 have been put off.

The next dates will be announced soon.

