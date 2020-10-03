Rani Channamma University convention on October 5

Rani Channamma University will celebrate its eighth annual convocation in online and offline mode at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Nearly 33,800 students will get their degree certificates in absentia, Vice-Chancellor Ramachandra Gowda said in Belagavi on Saturday. Only 100 students will get their degrees and certificates in person.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Vajubhai Vala and Pro-Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan will participate. National Assessment and Accreditation Council director S.C. Sharma will deliver the convocation address.

RCU will award honorary doctorates to T.V. Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education, sports administrator K. Govindraj, and Jagadguru Rajayogindra Swami.

Strict COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Those who want to watch the event online may visit the Youtube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtrcypQvMVC8utr7xWZ2x-w?view as=subscriber) or the Facebook page (https:/www.facebook.com/RCUBInfo-107643241101790/).