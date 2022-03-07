Rani Channamma University annual convocation tomorrow

Rajeev Taranath, Sudarshan Ballal, Vadiraj Deshpande to get honorary doctorate

Rajeev Taranath, Sudarshan Ballal, Vadiraj Deshpande to get honorary doctorate

Hindustani musician Pandit Rajeev Taranath, nephrologist Sudarshan Ballal and writer Vadiraj Deshpande will receive honorary doctorates from Rani Channamma University during its ninth convocation here on Wednesday.

While Pandit Taranath and Mr. Deshpande will get doctor of letters, Dr. Ballal will get doctor of science honouris casa degrees.

V.S. Chouhan, director, International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, will deliver the convocation address.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will preside over it. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, will be present.

The event will be held in the Central Hall of the Suvarna Soudha, Vice-Chancellor of the university M. Ramachandra Gowda told journalists here on Monday .

The university will present 86 Ph.Ds. And, nine students will be given away gold medals at the convocation.

Soumya Kumbar of Basaveshwar Arts College, Bagalkot, will get two gold medals. One medal each will be awarded to Shweta Gulannanavar of RCU, Sapna Kajur of BVV Management Institute, Jyoti Chauhan of KLESGI, Bagewadi, Akshata Bhat of KLS GCC, Belagavi, Savitri Hiremath of Tungal SBAS, Jamakhandi, Gayatri Bagewadi of SCP and DDSC, Savita Parakanatti of Government Degree College, Gokak, and Suresh Bidri of Government First Grade College, Saundatti.

The university spread across Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura has over 1.5 lakh students in 408 colleges. It has post-graduate centres in Vijayapura and Jamkhandi. The university, which has one constituent college in Belagavi, offers post-graduate courses in 42 affiliated colleges.