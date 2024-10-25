ADVERTISEMENT

Rangayana’s monthly ‘Maatina Mane’ programmes to kick off on Oct. 26

Published - October 25, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana Mysuru’s monthly talk shows featuring noted artists – ‘Maatina Mane’ – will begin from October 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to director of Rangayana Satish Tipatur, the ‘Maatina Mane’ programme featuring professional theatre artist Saraswathi alias Zulekha Begum will be held at Bhoomigeethe Rangamandira at 10.30 a.m. on October 26.

Noted poet and playwright Kotiganahalli Ramaiah will inaugurate the ‘Maatina Mane’ programme in which writer Abdul Rasheed will interact with Ms. Saraswathi.

Joint Director of Department of Kannada and Culture V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy will also be present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US