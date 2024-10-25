Rangayana’s monthly ‘Maatina Mane’ programmes to kick off on Oct. 26

Rangayana Mysuru’s monthly talk shows featuring noted artists – ‘Maatina Mane’ – will begin from October 26.

According to director of Rangayana Satish Tipatur, the ‘Maatina Mane’ programme featuring professional theatre artist Saraswathi alias Zulekha Begum will be held at Bhoomigeethe Rangamandira at 10.30 a.m. on October 26.

Noted poet and playwright Kotiganahalli Ramaiah will inaugurate the ‘Maatina Mane’ programme in which writer Abdul Rasheed will interact with Ms. Saraswathi.

Joint Director of Department of Kannada and Culture V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy will also be present.