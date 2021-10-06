Rangayana’s Dasara Rangothsava

Theatre repertoire Rangayana will conduct Dasara Rangothsava from October 7 to 14 during which a slew of plays will be staged to mark the occasion.

The festival was cancelled last year owing to COVID-19 but is back this year and will feature 7 plays to be staged on the Rangayana premises.

Though Rangayana used to receive government funding for Dasara Rangothsava, it was not released this year due to financial crunch owing to the pandemic. However, the theatre repertoire is holding the festival with its available corpus and limited budget, according to the organisers.

But five of the plays to be staged are the production of Rangayana itself and this is because other theatre troupes could not be invited due to limited funds.

The festival will be inaugurated by senior theatre personality Rameshwari Varma who will also be felicitated on the occasion.

The schedule of the plays:

October 7: Hatyakanda by Rangayana troupe from Shivamogga; 6.30 p.m., B.V.Karanth Rangachavadi

October 8: Chanayka Prapancha, Rangayana troupe, Shivamogga; 6.30 p.m., B.V.Karanth Rangachavadi

October 9: Parva; Rangayana Mysuru, 10 a.m., Bhoomigeetha

October 10: Parva, Rangayana Mysuru, 10 a.m., Bhoomigeetha

October 11: Sutradhara; Rangayana Mysuru production; 6.30 p.m., B.V.Karanth Chavadi

October 12: Sutradhara; Rangayana Mysuru production; 6.30 p.m., B.V.Karanth Chavadi

October 13: Mookana Makkalu; Rangayana junior repertoire, Mysuru, 6.30 p.m., Bhoomigeetha

October 14: Mookana Makkalu; Rangayana Junior Repertoire, 6.30 p.m., Bhoomigeetha

Parva will also be staged at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on October 23 and 24, according to the organisers.