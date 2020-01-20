Rangayana’s Bahuroopi to witness more plays

This year’s Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana, one of the most sought after theatre events in the State, will be held in February. The schedule of the annual theatre festival had been revised and as many as 13 noted theatre groups from various States will present their productions.

Usually, Bahuroopi is organised in January. It has been moved to February this year since the appointment of the new director happened last month.

The curtains for the festival will go up on February 14 with a series of events till February 19. In total, 26 plays will be staged including 13 plays by noted theatre productions from Karnataka. An amateur theatre group was also staging a play on the theme recommended by Rangayana. In addition, over 25 films will be screened as part of a film festival.

Addanda C. Cariappa, who assumed charge as director of Rangayana recently, said 25 folk troupes will be part of the festival and there will be performances on each day. He said the plays had been carefully chosen and selected based on their merit. More than 60 applications had been received expressing their wish to stage plays at Bahuroopi. Of these, 26 had been selected. “We gave utmost importance to concepts in finalising the plays as we wanted to bring in freshness and avoid repetition. Senior artistes from Rangayana were gearing up for the show with their production,” said Mr. Cariappa, adding that the seminar, exhibitions and other programmes had been lined up.

This year’s theme will be announced on January 20 along with other details. Mr. Cariappa said a four-member committee including an actor, a theatre personality, former Rangayana director and a theatre enthusiast, had been formed to choose the plays.