Rangayana to stage two plays on freedom struggle

Shivamogga Rangayana will stage two plays, based on the freedom struggle, on August 6 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Sasvehalli Satish’s play ‘Esur’ on the struggle of freedom fighters has been adapted to the stage. Sripad and T.R.Shivakumar of Tirthahalli have directed the play. Similarly, Belur Raghunandan has penned a play based on the freedom struggle at Vidurashwatha in Gowribidanur taluk of Chickaballapur district. Krishnamurthy Kavattar has directed the play.

Former MLC M.B. Bhanu Prakash, member of Ranga Samaj R.S.Halaswamy and Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department H. Umesh would take part in the programme.

