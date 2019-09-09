Rangayana to stage play

Artistes of Rangayana will stage “Vidisha”, a Kannada play on Rangayana premises here on September 10 and at Srujana Ranga Mandir on Karnatak College premises on September 11.

Rangayana director Pramod Shiggoan told presspersons here recently that at both the locations, the play would be staged at 7 p.m.

He said that the play is based on Kalidasa's famous Sanskrit drama, “Malavikagnimitram”. Kannada poet Siddalinga Pattenshetti has transliterated this play into Kannada and theatre director Chidambarao Jambe has directed it. Music has been composed by folklore singer Basalingayya Hiremath, he said.

Mr. Pattenshetti said that he has translated several works from Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and Hindi into Kannada and these works are different from original works, to suit the Kannada audience.

This play has been translated without disturbing the original notes. This is a three-hour play but has been turned to last one hour. It is a unique experiment and gives a new dimension to Kannada theatre, he said.