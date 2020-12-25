Rangayana to stage play on Samrat Ashok in seven districts

HUBBALLI

First show tomorrow in Dharwad

With the government permitting theatre activities, Dharwad Rangayana plans to stage the play, “Samrat Ashok, The Great”, in the seven districts of North Karnataka.

Administrator of Rangayana Gopalkrishna B. told presspersons in Dharwad on Friday that the first show of the play would be held at the open air theatre of Rangayana at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

He said that as per the government direction, all COVID-19 guidelines would be followed strictly, while staging the play.

Director of Dharwad Rangayana Ramesh Parvinaikar said that the first show of the play would be inaugurated by Laxmibai Yenagi, wife of theatre legend late Balappa Enagi.

MLA Arvind Bellad, MLC Shantaram Siddi and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil would be the guests.

This play, written by playwright Dayaprakash Sinha, has been translated into Kannada by Shashidhar Narendra.

Veena Sharma has directed it.

Mr. Ramesh Parvinaikar said that they had plans to stage 25 shows in the seven districts.

They would also be resuming their weekend drama shows.