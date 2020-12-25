Rangayana to stage play on Samrat Ashok in seven districts

With the government permitting theatre activities, Dharwad Rangayana plans to stage the play, “Samrat Ashok, The Great”, in the seven districts of North Karnataka.
Administrator of Rangayana Gopalkrishna B. told presspersons in Dharwad on Friday that the first show of the play would be held at the open air theatre of Rangayana at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.
He said that as per the government direction, all COVID-19 guidelines would be followed strictly, while staging the play.
Director of Dharwad Rangayana Ramesh Parvinaikar said that the first show of the play would be inaugurated by Laxmibai Yenagi, wife of theatre legend late Balappa Enagi.
MLA Arvind Bellad, MLC Shantaram Siddi and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil would be the guests.
This play, written by playwright Dayaprakash Sinha, has been translated into Kannada by Shashidhar Narendra.
Veena Sharma has directed it.
Mr. Ramesh Parvinaikar said that they had plans to stage 25 shows in the seven districts.
They would also be resuming their weekend drama shows.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath