Rangayana to stage play on Kittur Rani Channamma in Dharwad

December 09, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Artists of Rangayana Dharwad will perform a play on Kittur Rani Channamma in Dharwad on December 24 and 25.

The mega performance will have over 300 artists and extensive set pieces.

Rangayana director Ramesh Parvinaikar held a meeting to oversee preparations for the play in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Friday.

He said that this is an ambitious project of Rangayana and a lot of artists and technicians are involved in the preparations.

The script has been prepared after detailed consultations with historians, research scholars and theatre personalities. Animals, including elephants, camels, horses, will, along with artists, perform on the open to air stage. The five-hour-long play has been inspired by Janta Raja, a play on Chhatrapati Shivaji by Shiv Sahir Babasaheb Purandare.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the play on December 24 on the Karnataka College premises in Dharwad, the director said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri, Rangayana administrator Shashikala Huded and others were present at the meeting.

