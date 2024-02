February 24, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The artists of Rangayana Shivamogga will stage Marnami, the play based on the story written by Geetha P. Siddi, at Suvarna Samskruthi Bhavan at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, A.C. Shylaja, Administrative Officer of Rangayana, said the play had been scripted and directed by Srikanth Kumta. Sripad Tirthahalli has composed music for the play.

The entry ticket costs ₹30. The officer has appealed to theatre lovers to watch the play.