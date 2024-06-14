ADVERTISEMENT

Rangayana to stage Gor Mati in Shivamogga on Sunday

Published - June 14, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana of Mysuru will stage Gor Mati, a play that depicts the art and culture of Banjara community, at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga on Sunday, June 16, at 6.30 p.m.

The play, directed by well-known director C. Basavalingaiah, is based on research on the lifestyle and culture of the Banjara community, as studied by Shiraganahalli Shantha Naik, professor at Vijayanagar Sri Krishna Devaraya University, and the short stories of noted writer B.T. Lalita Naik.

Native, a theatre group in Shivamogga, has organized the show. R.S. Halaswmamy of the group has appealed to the theatre-lovers of Shivamogga to watch the play. Entry tickets cost ₹50.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US