Rangayana to stage Gor Mati in Shivamogga on Sunday

Rangayana of Mysuru will stage Gor Mati, a play that depicts the art and culture of Banjara community, at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga on Sunday, June 16, at 6.30 p.m.

The play, directed by well-known director C. Basavalingaiah, is based on research on the lifestyle and culture of the Banjara community, as studied by Shiraganahalli Shantha Naik, professor at Vijayanagar Sri Krishna Devaraya University, and the short stories of noted writer B.T. Lalita Naik.

Native, a theatre group in Shivamogga, has organized the show. R.S. Halaswmamy of the group has appealed to the theatre-lovers of Shivamogga to watch the play. Entry tickets cost ₹50.