Rangayana to launch music, poetry programme

Theatre repertoire Rangayana will launch a new initiative “Raga Rangayana’’ – a programme featuring different genres of music which will be held on the first Saturday of every month.

Inspired by the doyen of theatre B.V.Karanth who was passionate about music, the inaugural programme will be held at Bhoomigeetha on January 2, 2021, at 6.30 p.m.

Rangayana Director Addanda Kariappa said here on Monday that B.V.Karanth had remarked in his works that professional theatre troupes and companies engage in theatre production for 4 days but are immersed in music for 3 days. He had described music as truly secular transcending all barriers of religion, caste, nationality etc.

The “Raga Rangayana” will feature poetry recitation, folk songs, folk music, theatre renderings, tatvapada gayana, vachana gayana etc. The inaugural programme will feature the poems of Jnanapeetha awardee Da.Ra.Bendre and the programme is titlted “Bendre Beragu’’. Akin to the weekend theatre festival, the music programme will be a permanent feature but only on the first Saturday of every month.

He said Rangayana will also launch a campaign to urge the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to name the stretch of road from Hunsur Main Road to Kukkarahalli main gate parallel to the railway line, after B.V.Karanth.

“We will urge the MCC to name the road as Padmashri B.V.Karanth Road and the campaign will commence on December 31 from the Rangayana main gate,” he added.

A book highlighting the initiatives and activities of Rangayana during the lockdown and the pandemic, will also be released on that day at 3.30 p.m. Titled “Kovid Kathaleyallu Rangabelaku’’, the book will be released by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra.