Rangayana to conduct theatre festival for college students 

Published - November 08, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana director Satish Titpur (third from left) announced theatre festival for college students in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Theatre repertoire Rangayana will conduct a theatre festival for college students from November 11 to 15 at Bhoomigeetha in the Rangayana complex.

Rangayana director Satish Tiptur said here on Friday that the B.V. Karanth Collegu Rangothsava will see a slew of plays by college students and will be inaugurated by artist Badal Nanjundaswamy. The theatre festival will be presented by students who underwent a training course at Rangayana.

Students will be drawn from Mahajana First Grade College, MMK & SDM College for Women, Amrita Vishwa Vidyalaya, Government Women’s First Grade College from Hunsur and students from La Salette PU College, Mardur, also in Hunsur taluk.

Weekend presentation

Rangayana will also present the play Checkmate which is an in-house production of the theatre repertoire, on November 10, 17 and 24. The play will be staged for the 100th time on November 17 and is hence a major milestone in the history of Rangayana, according to its director.

