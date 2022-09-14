Rangayana Mysuru gears up for 17-day cultural celebration of theatre and theatre music from September 19

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa released the programme schedule for the Ranga Sangeethothsava and Dasara theatre festival, in Mysuru on Wednesday. Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapathi is also present. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Theatre repertory Rangayana has chalked out a series of programmes to mark the birth anniversary of playwright and doyen of theatre B.V. Karanth as well as Dasara celebrations over the next 17 days in Mysuru.

The programmes will commence from September 19 which is being celebrated as ‘’Bharatiya Rangasangeetha Dina’’ (Indian Theatre Music Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Karanth, who was also the first director of Rangayana.

Sharing details of the forthcoming programmes, Mr. Addanda C Cariappa, Director of Rangayana, said the contribution of Karanth to the field of theatre and culture was immense. Hence, since the last two years, his birth anniversary was being celebrated with a Ranga Sangeethothsava or theatre music festival and this year, too, it will be celebrated in a befitting manner, he said.

The theatre music festival will be inaugurated by Amod Bhat of Rangaparva, Mumbai on September 19. The venue for the programme is Bhoomigeetha and the events will commence from 6.30 p.m. This will follow programmes by Srinivas Bhat of Ranga Snehitaru, Mysuru (Sept 20); Y.M. Puttanaiah, music director, Mysuru (Sept 21); Kalyani, music director, Sopanam Institute of Performing Arts and Research Centre, Kerala (Sep 22); R. Srinath, music director, Ranga Snehitaru, Bengaluru (Sept 23) and on the last day (Sept 24), a play Mookana Makkalu, for which the late B.V.Karanth composed the music, to be staged by the Rangayana repertory of Mysuru.

Dasara Rangothsava

The theatre music festival will be followed by Dasara Ranghotsava from September 25 to October 4. The two back-to-back events spread over 17 days will provide a rare treat to connoisseurs of arts in the city.

The Dasara theatre festival will also be held at Bhoomigeetha everyday from 6.30 p.m. and the inaugural play, Krishnegowdana Aane, will be staged by the Rangayana repertory. The other plays are: Samarkatha by students of Bharatiya Rangavidyalaya, Rangayana, Mysuru (Sept 26); Policeariddare Echharike by Ayama Rangathanda, Mysuru (Sept 27); Madhavi by Kaivalya Kalakendra troupe (Sept 28); That’s All Your Honour by Rangasangathi Sanskrathika Pratishtana, Mangaluru (Sept 29); Ee Kelaginavaru by NSD troupe, Bengaluru (Sept 30); Marichana Bandhugalu by Sneharanga, Bengaluru (Oct 1); Halagali Samara by Rangayana repertory, Mysuru (Oct 2); Vishanke by Rangabhumi, Udupi (Oct 3) and Mamateya Suli by Kalabhi theatre, Mangaluru (Oct 4).

Mr. Cariappa said the valedictory ceremony of the theatre festival on October 4 will also be marked by bestowing Dasara Rangagowrava Puraskara to veteran theatre personality Dr. Na Ratna.

Theatre training

A short-term theatre training camp will also be conducted by Rangayana from October 5 onwards for 45 days. It is open to those interested in theatre in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The training programme will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and the participants will also be exposed to technicalities of theatre. Certificates will be issued on completion of the course.