Rangayana mobile theatre unit to tour north Karnataka

The mobile theatre unit of Rangayana has produced three plays to be staged during 2019-20 across the State.

The three plays are Arcadiadalli Puck directed by Chandradasan, Bendakalu on Toast directed by Chidambarao Jambe and Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana directed by Shravanakumar. Rangapayana 2019-20 will kick off from Raghava Ranga Mandira in Ballari on November 18 and the first phase of the tour will cover 11 towns and cities of North Karnataka in 37 days.

The troupe will be in Ballari from November 18 to 20.

The itinerary is as follows: Raichur (November 22 to 24); Bidar (November 26 to 28); Kalaburagi (November 30 to December 2); Vijayapura (December 3 to 5); Ilkal, Bagalkot (December 7 to 9); Harpanahalli, Ballari (December 11 to 13); Hagaibomanahalli, Ballari (December 13 to 15); Hovvinahadagali, Bellary (December 16 to 18); Dharwad (December 19 to 21); and Belagavi (December 22 to 24).