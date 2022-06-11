Rangayana festival from today

Grishma Rangayanothsava – a theatre festival by Rangayana students – will be held from Sunday. The festival will feature plays by students who have completed the diploma course offered by Bharateeya Rangavidyalaya during 2021-22 and will conclude on June 19, according to Addannda C. Cariappa, Director of Rangayana. He told mediapersons here on Saturday that in addition to the plays to be staged by the students, senior artistes of Rangayana will present a few productions. The plays will be held at Bhoomigeetha at 6.30 p.m daily. The plays include Krishnegowdana Aane on June 12; Vidisha Prahasana (June 13); Bekku Baavi (June 14); Vaasamsi Jeernani (June 15); Pramilarjuniam (June 16); Sutradhara (June 17), Mookana Makkali (June 18) and Mister Boogies to be staged on June 19, according to Mr. Cariappa. The plays will be preceded by an interaction programme with speakers from different walks of life and will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m at B.V.Karanth Rangachaavadi.



