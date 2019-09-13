Rangayana directors given the sack

The government’s decision to remove the directors of Rangayana, the State’s foremost theatre repertory, and to dissolve the Ranga Samaj, a board of scholars, has invited criticism from theatre personalities and theatre enthusiasts. They have objected to the way the government has interfered in the affairs of independent and self-governing cultural institutions.

The appointment Bhageerathi Bai Kadam (Mysuru), Ganesh (Shivamogga), Mahesh V Patil (Kalaburagi), and Pramod Shiggaon (Dharwad) as directors has been annulled following an order issued on September 12 even before they completed their three-year term. The same is the case with members of Ranga Samaj, which appoints the directors of Rangayana, which has three-year tenure.

Sripad Bhat, Gopalakrishna Nayari, Mallikarjuna Kadakola, Visveshwari Hiremath, Sahana Pinjaar, L. Krishnappa, and M. Chandrakanth were the members of Ranga Samaj.

Expressing shock over the dissolution of Ranga Samaj and removal of Rangayana directors, Janardhan (Janni), former Director of Rangayana, Mysuru, said the repertory was an autonomous institution.

“It is a tragedy that the government has chosen to act with the academic institutions, such as Rangayana, like political appointments, which are cancelled upon change in government. The order was uncalled for and such acts will only harm academic institutions. The government order will hamper the scholarly and intellectual works proposed by the directors,” he argued.

“I sincerely hope that the government revokes its order immediately and reinstate them with honour,” Mr. Janardhan added.

Senior theatre personality S.R. Ramesh said the government had set a wrong precedent by dissolving the Ranga Samaj and removing the Rangayana directors. “This has happened for the first time when the samaj members and the Rangayana directors had been removed unceremoniously soon after the change in government,” he observed.

Mr. Ramesh said the government move would further result in meddling in the matters of cultural and academic institutions like Rangayana which are autonomous in nature and scholarly institutes. In fact, the directors of Rangayana are nominated by the Ranga Samaj, not the government. The heads of institutions should not keep changing before their tenure ends as this affected the ecosystem of the institutions of excellence. This was a matter of serious concern. “If this was the case, what will happen to the VCs appointed in the previous regime, he asked

A meeting has been convened on September 16 in Bengaluru by the academicians, theatre personalities and others to debate the decision and announce a stand.