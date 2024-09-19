GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rangayana director says he wishes to attract more people to theatre

Published - September 19, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna D. Sagar, director of Shivamogga Rangayana, said he will make efforts to attract more people to theatre activities in Shivamogga and conduct activities amidst people outside the Shivamogga.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Prasanna, who took charge of the repertory last month, said he would wish to make the Shivamogga Rangayana, a Rangayana for people. “We are planning to hold theatre performances at different locations, and through such events, we want to attract a new audience to our productions,” he explained.

The director, who studied theatre at the National School of Drama and Neenasam Ranga Shikshana Kendra in Shivamogga, said the organisation had begun preparations to conduct activities involving college students. Similarly, he would work out a plan to involve drama teachers in high schools.

Mr. Prasanna said he would better use the infrastructure available at the Suvarna Samskruthika Bhavana campus, where Shivamogga Rangayana functions. “We should make people visit the place regularly so that they will get introduced to our activities,” he said. He would prepare an action plan for the institute and seek funds from the State government, he added.

Shivamogga Rangayana is holding a three-day theatre festival from September 21, in memory of renowned theatre director B.V. Karanth.

Rangayana administrator A.C. Shailaja and Shivamogga Theatre Troupes’ Federation president Kanthesh Kadaramandalagi were present.

Published - September 19, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.