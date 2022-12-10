Rangayana director lashes out at his critics during Bahuroopi inaugural

December 10, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa on Saturday lashed out at his critics and former directors of the theatre repertory.

Using the platform of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival inaugural event at Kalamandira, Mr. Cariappa, whose play ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ (The Real Dreams of Tipu) had kicked up a controversy, hit out at those who opposed him as the director of Rangayana and his programmes he introduced after assuming the charge in 2019.

In the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Cariappa said the people with left and progressive ideologies tried to disrupt the plans he had for Rangayana, opposing whatever he did and called him “communal”.

“I was opposed inside and outside Rangayana. They opposed me for inviting S.L. Bhyrappa and Chakravarthi Sulibele to Rangayana. But, they could not defeat me. I am a warrior. I have come from a family whose two sons are in the armed forces. The Sangh Parivar gave him the strength to fight my critics. I have cleansed Rangayana,” he said, in his welcome address.

Mr. Cariappa said he had the wish of bringing the Chief Minister to Rangayana for Bahuroopi and he has achieved it. “I don’t mind now if you send me out as my desire has been fulfilled,” he told the CM.

He claimed that S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ play that was staged by Rangayana has earned ₹70 lakh so far. “Rangayana got only ₹20 lakh from the government but we earned ₹70 lakh through Parva,” said Mr. Cariappa, while indirectly expressing that the allocation from the government was inadequate.