Rangayana director lashes out at his critics during Bahuroopi inaugural

December 10, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

In CM’s presence, Addanda C. Cariappa said he was targeted from day one and claimed that Sangh Parivar gave him strength to fight his detractors and former Rangayana directors with left ideologies

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa on Saturday lashed out at his critics and former directors of the theatre repertory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the platform of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival inaugural event at Kalamandira, Mr. Cariappa, whose play ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ (The Real Dreams of Tipu) had kicked up a controversy, hit out at those who opposed him as the director of Rangayana and his programmes he introduced after assuming the charge in 2019.

In the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Cariappa said the people with left and progressive ideologies tried to disrupt the plans he had for Rangayana, opposing whatever he did and called him “communal”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I was opposed inside and outside Rangayana. They opposed me for inviting S.L. Bhyrappa and Chakravarthi Sulibele to Rangayana. But, they could not defeat me. I am a warrior. I have come from a family whose two sons are in the armed forces. The Sangh Parivar gave him the strength to fight my critics. I have cleansed Rangayana,” he said, in his welcome address.

Mr. Cariappa said he had the wish of bringing the Chief Minister to Rangayana for Bahuroopi and he has achieved it. “I don’t mind now if you send me out as my desire has been fulfilled,” he told the CM.

He claimed that S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ play that was staged by Rangayana has earned ₹70 lakh so far. “Rangayana got only ₹20 lakh from the government but we earned ₹70 lakh through Parva,” said Mr. Cariappa, while indirectly expressing that the allocation from the government was inadequate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US