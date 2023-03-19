Rangayana Director and official embroiled in tiff

March 19, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati were embroiled in a tiff at a function to mark the staging of the 50th show of the play Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu (Real Dreams of Tipu), here on Sunday.

The play scripted by Mr. Cariappa ran into rough weather when it was first staged in November 2022 as he had depicted the 18 th century Mysuru ruler as a bigot, besides introducing two characters - Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda – who were supposed to have killed Tipu. This was questioned by historians and subject experts who dubbed it as fiction and as a crude attempt to polarise communities for political gains.

But Mr. Cariappa had claimed that his play was ‘’an attempt to unmask the truth’’.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the function held at Bhoomigeetha, Mr. Cariappa in his speech made a sarcastic remark against Ms. Mathapati stating that she refused to have her name included in the invitation for the programme as it had a slug below the title of the play which read: Unmasking the Truth.

Mr. Cariappa wondered whether her refusal to be on the dais or have her name printed in the invitation amounted to the official questioning or not accepting the truth.

Ms. Mathapati, who was sitting among the audience, said as government officials they have to comply with certain rules and one should understand the subtilities. On Mr. Cariappa’s claim of speaking the truth, Ms. Mathapati said she was not a subject expert.

Mr. Cariappa in his speech said that he would not have written the play had the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not introduced Tipu Jayanti. ‘’This led me to undertake research and script the play and the credit in a way goes to Mr. Siddaramaiah’’, he said.

Referring to the criticism of JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, Mr. Cariappa said there was reference to the two characters in a book released by Mr. Kumaraswamy himself in 2006. ‘’Hence I wonder why he did not oppose it then but is questioning it now’’, said Mr. Cariappa.

He said so far 50 shows of the play have been staged and has been received well by the public.