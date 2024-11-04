ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rangavalli Rangotsava’ in Mysuru from Nov. 7

Published - November 04, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The theatre enthusiasts of Mysuru have brought a theatre festival in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangavalli is organising Rangavalli Rangotsava here from November 7 to 10.

The team of dedicated theatre enthusiasts, who are in various professions, has been organising the theatre festival for the past 19 years. Other than the festival, Rangavalli has been conducting theatre-related activities in Mysuru for the people who are interested in theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangavalli is organising the four-day theatre festival at Kiru Rangamandira on the Kalamandira premises. Performances include “Natyadevacharite” by Sanchaya Group from Bengaluru, “A Friend Beyond the Fence” (a Kannada play) by Kalabhi from Mangaluru, and Shivoham by the artists of Chronicles of India from Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior theatre personality Rameshwari Varma will inaugurate the theatre festival at 6 p.m. Islahuddin N.S., the director of the film Anna, will attend the programme as the chief guest. Satish Tipaturu, director of Rangayana, will preside over the function. Rangavalli Founder Trustee Raviprasad H.R. and Festival Convener Manjunath Shastry will be present.

Soon after the inauguration, State award-winning artiste Y.M. Puttannaiah and his team will present Ranga Geetanjali, a collection of professional theatre songs. Each day, before the staging of the play, there will be events featuring the Mysore Police Band, light music among others, a release said here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US