‘Rangavalli Rangotsava’ in Mysuru from Nov. 7

Published - November 04, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The theatre enthusiasts of Mysuru have brought a theatre festival in Mysuru.

Rangavalli is organising Rangavalli Rangotsava here from November 7 to 10.

The team of dedicated theatre enthusiasts, who are in various professions, has been organising the theatre festival for the past 19 years. Other than the festival, Rangavalli has been conducting theatre-related activities in Mysuru for the people who are interested in theatre.

Rangavalli is organising the four-day theatre festival at Kiru Rangamandira on the Kalamandira premises. Performances include “Natyadevacharite” by Sanchaya Group from Bengaluru, “A Friend Beyond the Fence” (a Kannada play) by Kalabhi from Mangaluru, and Shivoham by the artists of Chronicles of India from Bengaluru.

Senior theatre personality Rameshwari Varma will inaugurate the theatre festival at 6 p.m. Islahuddin N.S., the director of the film Anna, will attend the programme as the chief guest. Satish Tipaturu, director of Rangayana, will preside over the function. Rangavalli Founder Trustee Raviprasad H.R. and Festival Convener Manjunath Shastry will be present.

Soon after the inauguration, State award-winning artiste Y.M. Puttannaiah and his team will present Ranga Geetanjali, a collection of professional theatre songs. Each day, before the staging of the play, there will be events featuring the Mysore Police Band, light music among others, a release said here.

