Rangatorana plans theatre festival in Kalaburagi

January 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day theatre festival, Kalaburagi Natakotsava, will be organised by Ballari-based theatre group, Rangatorana, in association with Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agricultural and Cultural Association, in Kalaburagi from January 26.

State secretary of Rangatorana Prabhudev Kappagal, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that Bengaluru-based Kalagangotri theatre troupe will perform all the four stage plays that will be held at the Dr. S.M. Pandit Rang Mandir Auditorium.

On the first day, the team will stage “Mysooru Mallige” written and directed by Rajendra Karanth. On the second day, the team will perform “Mookajjiya Kanasugalu” written by Dr. Shivram Karanth.

On third day, the team will perform “Mandra” written by Korgi S.N. Upadhyaya and directed by Dr. B.V. Rajaram. On the last day, the artists will delight the audience with the famous “Mukhyamantri”, a Hindi play translated to Kannada by T.S. Lohitashwa.

