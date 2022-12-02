  1. EPaper
Rangappa elected fellow of UNESCO-TWAS

December 02, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa has been elected as a fellow of The World Academy of Science (TWAS) for the advancement of science in developing countries. The fellowship comes into effect from January 1, 2023.

TWAS is the programme unit of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) with its headquarters in Trieste, Italy.

“Your election is a clear recognition of your outstanding contribution to science and its promotion in the developing world. We will be honored to have you amongst our members,” said TWAS president Mohamed H.A. Hassan, in his letter to Prof. Rangappa on his election to the prominent science academy.

At a press conference in Vignana Bhavan here on Friday, Prof. Rangappa, who was the former General President of Indian Science Congress Association, claimed that he is the only scientist from India to have been elected to TWAS in 2022.

Prof. Rangappa said he has published over 550 international papers and has 11 patents, including two patents that have been commercialised.

TWAS was founded in 1983 by a distinguished group of scientists from the developing world. It has 1,296 elected fellows representing more than 100 countries and 11 of them are Nobel laureates, Prof. Rangappa said in a note.

TWAS has the objective of encouraging scientific research in solving major challenges facing developing countries. Prof Rangappa, being the fellow, can nominate young scientists from the State universities for getting research grants.

  

