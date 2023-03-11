HamberMenu
Rangapanchami

March 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
With businesses back on track after COVID-19, ‘Rangapanchami’, celebrated on the fifth day of full moon as part of Holi festival, became more vibrant and hueful with enthusiastic participation by people of all age group in Hubballi on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

