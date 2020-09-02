Ranganathittu bird sanctuary reopens for visitors

It was closed early this month over flood threat as there was heavy discharge from the KRS dam

The Ranganathittu bird sanctuary near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, which was temporarily closed early this month over the threat of floods following heavy discharge from KRS dam, was reopened for visitors on Tuesday with boating and other activities also being resumed after the interruption.

Though the number of visitors was not encouraging, the forest authorities are hopeful that the footfalls may go up in the days ahead with the lifting of restrictions for inter-State travellers.

The entire sanctuary including the boats and life jackets were thoroughly disinfected before the gates were thrown open for visitors.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Alexander told The Hindu that over 90 people visited the site on day one of its reopening. “I think it is a good number when compared to the footfall last month. All SOPs at the site are being followed and the visitors should take necessary precautions while touring the site,” he said.

The DCF, however, said boating would be made available subject to the water levels in the river. In case of any discharge again from the dam, boating would be halted, keeping the site open allowing visitors to watch the birds without taking the boat ride.

Mr. Alexander said migratory birds are expected to flock to the sanctuary from October onwards; the birds nestled presently at the site are the local species.