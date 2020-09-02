Ranganathittu bird sanctuary reopens for visitors

The Ranganathittu bird sanctuary near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, which was temporarily closed early this month over the threat of floods following heavy discharge from KRS dam, was reopened for visitors on Tuesday with boating and other activities also being resumed after the interruption.
Though the number of visitors was not encouraging, the forest authorities are hopeful that the footfalls may go up in the days ahead with the lifting of restrictions for inter-State travellers.
The entire sanctuary including the boats and life jackets were thoroughly disinfected before the gates were thrown open for visitors.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Alexander told The Hindu that over 90 people visited the site on day one of its reopening. “I think it is a good number when compared to the footfall last month. All SOPs at the site are being followed and the visitors should take necessary precautions while touring the site,” he said.
The DCF, however, said boating would be made available subject to the water levels in the river. In case of any discharge again from the dam, boating would be halted, keeping the site open allowing visitors to watch the birds without taking the boat ride.
Mr. Alexander said migratory birds are expected to flock to the sanctuary from October onwards; the birds nestled presently at the site are the local species.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath