Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled begins intake for new academic year

The Mysuru-based Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled by the NR Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the NR Group, has started the admission procedure for this year. The school is inviting applications from visually impaired students from across Karnataka for admission in the 2024-25 academic session.

Started in 1988, it is a free residential school initiated for visually challenged girls. The school operates under “Child-centric project” with support from the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

What started with two students is now a big residential school that is changing the life of hundreds of visually impaired girls. Besides quality education, the school helps in holistic development of the students and prepares them to live a life with dignity outside the school, a release from the school said.

Extra-curricular activities like dance, yoga workshops, bird watching, singing competitions, vocational training, etc., are a part of life at RMSD. The school follows the State syllabus learning through the Braille system taught by qualified teachers and imparts computer skills, the release added.

It also provides parent counselling and organises house-to-house visits to bring about awareness on the importance of education and opportunities to visually impaired girls.

For applications, contact Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, Next to Metagalli Police Station, Metagalli, Mysuru. Ph: 096866 68434. E-mail: harish@nrfoundation.org.in

