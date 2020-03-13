Ranga Panchami was dry sans rain dance

It was yet again the time for the streets of Hubballi to get soaked in myriad colours on the occasion of Ranga Panchami (celebrated on the fifth day of Holi festival) on Friday.

Although security restrictions, including prohibitory orders, were in place in a few communally sensitive localities, they did not hamper the spirit of the celebrations. However, the lack of permission for rain dance events and restrictions on the use of DJ music speakers had its effect on the celebrations, particularly among revellers.

Added to them was the coronavirus scare which resulted in many parents not allowing their young ones participate in the celebrations bringing down the number of participants in the revelry.

Despite the restrictions on vehicular movement and “no-man land” that come up in the city during the festival, people of different age groups — from the young ones to senior citizens, came out in considerable numbers (although not like in the previous years), sprayed colours, beat drums, blew trumpets and danced their heart out.

For the revellers, the restrictions, the barricades, heavy deployment of police and the presence of Rapid Action Force personnel hardly mattered. With the central business district remaining closed till evening, the revellers had a field day moving from one locality to another boisterously greeting everyone and spraying and smearing colours on their acquaintances.

But without the rain dance their celebration was dry this year and with the police not permitting DJ music, many missed dancing to the tune of hit numbers. However, DJ music was compensated by the performances of folk troupes that provided robust beats with their traditional drums of various forms and sizes.

As it has been seen in the recent years, the city roads witnessed more young girls on two-wheelers who moved from one locality to another celebrating the festival of colours. Those riding pillion behind the riders had desi whistles and carried small halage (traditional drums) with them.

Compared to last year, the celebration in the extension areas did not see much crowd because of the coronavirus scare. Meanwhile, senior citizens had their share of enjoyment and they played Holi near parks and places of worship.

Section 144 in Kamaripet and adjoining areas had little impact on the celebrations, but the rain dance set-ups had vanished and there was no thumping music.

Muslims too join

At various locations in the city members of the Muslim community too took part in the celebrations and welcomed the processions of idols taken out as part of Holi and garlanded the leaders. As they sprayed colours in the air and smeared them on each other, even the police on bandobast duty got drenched.

As it has been the practice, after the idols of Kamanna were taken out in procession, women and girls performed puja and subsequently, the effigies were burnt. The process of burning Kamanna went on till late in the evening and the celebrations concluded peacefully.

However, there was a small mishap resulting in a reveller suffering burns at Medar Oni. After the Kamanna made of bamboo was set on fire, it collapsed suddenly on one side. Among the revellers, one person suffered minor burns on his hand, the police said.