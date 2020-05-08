Karnataka

Random sample survey ordered in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu during his visit to the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Friday.  

ICMR urged to consider services of AYUSH doctors in the fight against pandemic

Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases after relaxation during Lockdown 3.0, the State government has decided to hold random sample survey, Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu has said.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting here on Friday, Mr. Sriramulu said that the ramdom sample survey has already been started in COVID-19 hotspots. The State government intends to enhance capacity to carry out tests and set up sample extraction kiosks in these hotspots. Already, one lakh rapid test kits have been procured and a demand for an additional 50,000 such kits has been placed. At present, 32 COVID-19 testing laboratories are operational in the State and there is a demand to set up such laboratories in every district. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has responded positively to this while assuring release of grants for the purpose. All districts would get COVID-19 testing laboratories shortly, he said.

He further stated that nearly 7,000 tests are being conducted everyday through 32 laboratories, and in a week’s time, the number will be increased to 10,000 tests per day. To enhance medical facilities at government hospitals, the State administration has decided to set up centralised oxygen supply facility at all hospitals. To provide medicare to those with SARI and ILI symptoms, the number of fever clinics will be doubled. The State government has asked ICMR to consider the services of AYUSH doctors in the fight against COVID-19, he added.

To a query, Mr. Sriramulu said that 6,500 Kannadigas stranded abroad would arrive in Bengaluru on May 11, 12 and 15 and the State government has issued fresh guidelines making 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for them.

