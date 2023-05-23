HamberMenu
Randeep Singh Surjewala thanks Shiva Rajkumar, wife Geeta for support in Karnataka Assembly elections

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called on film actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geeta at their residence in Bengaluru

May 23, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called on film actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geeta at their residence in Bengaluru, on May 23, 2023.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called on film actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geeta at their residence in Bengaluru to thank them for supporting the Congress in the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh with actors Shiva Rajkumar and ‘Duniya’ Vijay, Geeta Shiva Rajkumar, actor-cum-politician Umashree, and actor Sadhu Kokila were among those who witnessed the new Congress government take the oath of office, at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on May 20, 2023.

Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh with actors Shiva Rajkumar and ‘Duniya’ Vijay, Geeta Shiva Rajkumar, actor-cum-politician Umashree, and actor Sadhu Kokila were among those who witnessed the new Congress government take the oath of office, at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

He tweeted: ‘Was indeed a pleasure and honour to meet with one and only Sh. Shivarajkumar@NimmaShivanna and Geeta Shivarajkumar at their residence”. Thanked one of the most popular artist and even better human being for powering the Congress campaign and participating in the festival of democracy for development of Karnataka.

‘With her distinguished lineage, Geeta Shiva Rajkumar is already part of the Congress family. We are committed to driving #Karnataka on the path of development and prosperity together’.

Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar with Geeta Shiva Rajkumar, wife of Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar, and Sorab candidate Madhu Bangarappa in Bengaluru on April 28, 2023.

During the run-up to the campaign, Geeta Shiva Rajkumar joined the Congress at the party office in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. She is daughter of former chief minister of Karnataka S. Bangarappa.

She campaigned for Madhu Bangarappa, Congress candidate in Sorab constituency in Shivamogga district. He won the election against their brother Kumar Bangarappa of the BJP.

