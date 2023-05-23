May 23, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called on film actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geeta at their residence in Bengaluru to thank them for supporting the Congress in the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

He tweeted: ‘Was indeed a pleasure and honour to meet with one and only Sh. Shivarajkumar@NimmaShivanna and Geeta Shivarajkumar at their residence”. Thanked one of the most popular artist and even better human being for powering the Congress campaign and participating in the festival of democracy for development of Karnataka.

‘With her distinguished lineage, Geeta Shiva Rajkumar is already part of the Congress family. We are committed to driving #Karnataka on the path of development and prosperity together’.

During the run-up to the campaign, Geeta Shiva Rajkumar joined the Congress at the party office in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. She is daughter of former chief minister of Karnataka S. Bangarappa.

She campaigned for Madhu Bangarappa, Congress candidate in Sorab constituency in Shivamogga district. He won the election against their brother Kumar Bangarappa of the BJP.