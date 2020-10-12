Ranaghatta project: Minister promises to push for funding

A file photo of the historic Dorasamudra tank at Halebidu in Belur taluk. It has filled up following the rains this year

Hassan

12 October 2020 00:48 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah has said he will make efforts for the release of funds required to execute the Ranaghatta project that brings water to Dorasamudra, a historic tank at Halebidu, from Yagachi river.

Speaking to presspersons after offering bagina to Dorasamudra tank that had filled up following the rains this year, on Saturday, the Minister said he would discuss the project with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to get funds sanctioned. The project was announced by the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also minister in-charge of the district, said that the State government would prioritize developmental projects. “The government will not play politics on the issue of works that benefit the farming community,” he said.

K.S. Lingesh of the JD(S), Belur MLA, said the project was stuck. Once the project was implemented, Dorasamudra tank would get water so that farmers in the area would benefit. “The State government should provide funds for the project and implement it at the earliest,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R .Girish, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh, District BJP president H.K. Suresh and others were present.

Home visit

Later in the day, Mr. Gopalaiah visited the house of the youth, who lost both his parents to COVID-19. Dheemanth, 25, lost his father and mother within a gap of two days, a week ago. His mother was a teacher and his father, a priest. All three had tested positive for the infection. While he was under treatment, his parents succumbed to the infection. A couple of days later he recovered.

The Minister told officers to forward files, recommending him for a compensatory job in the State government, to the secretariat in Bengaluru.