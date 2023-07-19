Ramya files case against team of ‘Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare’

July 19, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Actor-politician Ramya has slapped a court case against the makers of the upcoming Kannada film Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare for the “unauthorised use of her video clips” in the film’s trailer and in the movie. The film, directed by debutant Nithin Krishnamurthy, is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday.

The actor has sought ₹1 crore compensation from the makers. The court order read: “A commercial suit bearing Com OS no 812/2023 against each of you on 17/07/2023 before 83rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, at Bengaluru (commercial court CCH-84), being inter alia aggrieved by your actions in unauthorisedly using video clips of our client in the trailer of your film ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ and also in the main feature film as well. This was done despite the fact that our client expressly and unequivocally refused/denied her consent for her video clips etc., being used. This suit inter alia alleges a violation of the Artistic Agreement dated April 2022 along with a violation of her celebrity/publicity rights and moral rights under the copyright act, 1957.”

Gulmohur Films Pvt. Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Varun Kumar Gowda, Nithin Krishnamurthy, Arvind Kashyap, Prajwal BP, A2 Music (Ashwini Media Networks) and Parmavah Studios have been issued the notice. The court issued an interim junction on Tuesday. Eight months ago, as part of the promotions, the film’s team had done a video featuring Ramya. The video was titled ‘Queen Is Back’. Touted to be a college comedy, Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare has cameos from filmmakers Rishab Shetty and Pawan Kumar. It is presented by actor-director Rakshit Shetty.

