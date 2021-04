Bengaluru

28 April 2021 20:34 IST

Ramu Kanagal, 53, dancer and son of Kannada film-maker the late Puttanna Kanagal, passed away on Wednesday morning due to COVID-19.

He had been admitted to Victoria Hospital and had been undergoing treatment.

He was running a dance academy called Kanagal Nrithyalaya in the city and had trained several dancers and movie artists.

Advertising

Advertising