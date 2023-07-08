Ramp up production of Nandini ghee, says Minister

July 08, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has urged dairy farmers and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to ramp up production of ghee as there is demand for it in Tirupati.

The Minister, who reviewed the functioning of the cooperative banks and cooperative societies and institutions in the city on Saturday, said Nandini brand ghee, produced and marketed by KMF, was used for the preparation of the famous Tirupati ladoos and hence there was scope for shoring up production to meet the demand.

Mr. Rajanna also urged the dairy farmers to increase milk production to cater to the rising demand. Noting that the fodder and feed for animals had increased, the Minister said the subsidy amount should be credited directly to the account of farmers regularly.

The Minister also took stock of the irregularities and complaints in the cooperative department and the number of civil and criminal cases pending in the court. Noting that the number of unresolved cases was high, the Minister directed the officials to expedite the inquiry into them or submit relevant documents to court to bring the guilty to book.

He also cautioned the officials of cooperative banks and institutions against any misuse of funds and warned of stringent action in case there were any such reports or complaints against them. Representatives of cooperative societies from eight districts attended the review meeting.

With respect to the extension of financial advances to farmers, bank officials were asked to ensure scrutiny of applicants before sanctioning loans. With respect to the recovery of loans, the authorities should follow the prescribed rules and abide by them, Mr. Rajanna added.

Registrar of cooperatives Rajendra and officials from various cooperative banks and institutions were present.

