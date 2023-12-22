Ramp up capacity to conduct 1000 COVID-19 tests per day from next week, says Mysuru DC 

December 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst growing concerns over the spread of the JN.1 variant and increase in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra held a review meeting with health officials to discuss and ascertain the preparedness to deal with any surge in cases.

He held a late night review meeting with senior officials here on Thursday and spelled out the guidelines issued by the State government which stipulates that people above 60 years and those with comorbidities compulsorily wear masks.

The officials were instructed to create awareness on the imperatives of wearing masks for those in the specified age group and people with comorbidities. There will be special thrust on the border areas and check posts on the road to Kerala and Tamil Nadu and people will be issued advisories and directives in the local languages that they understand on the symptoms and the steps they need to take to contain it.

In addition, every taluk hospital will have five beds and two ventilators as a standby to handle any exigency. The days ahead will also see mock drill by the health authorities to test their preparedness, said Mr.Rajendra.

The Deputy Commissioner also announced that the capacity should be ramped up to conduct 1000 COVID-19 tests daily from next week onwards and the officials were directed to prepare themselves for it. Besides, adequate availability of liquid oxygen and jumbo cylinders too have to be ensured apart from the requisite medicines to treat the patients if any, he added.

The District Health Officer Kumaraswamy said that preparations were in place for containing any surge in the COVID-19 cases or the spread of the JN.1 variant. Already, information brochures and posters on the dos and don’ts have been put up at prominent places where public frequent and similar efforts will continue to spread greater awareness, said the DHO.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri and other senior officials of the district administration were present.