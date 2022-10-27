Ramiah was guided purely by truth, says CM

CM releases veteran journalist’s memoirs Naanu Hindu Ramiah

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday described veteran journalist P. Ramiah as a rare journalist who was guided purely by truth throughout his 45-year-long career.

He was speaking after releasing the 269-page book Naanu Hindu Ramiah, memoirs of the nonagenarian Mr. Ramiah, former head of The Hindu Karnataka Bureau. Though telling truth hurts people, it never soured his relations with them as they knew his intentions were honest, Mr. Bommai observed.

Mr. Ramiah had written only a few things in his memoirs and held back much, though he was privy to many developments. “Anyone in his place would have sensationalised the book and resorted to dramatic narration style. But Mr. Ramiah has kept it plain and desisted from glorifying them, which reflects his journalistic style,” he said. He described the memoirs as a book that captures the history of contemporary times.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramiah said his main achievement in the nearly five-decade-long journalistic career was the love and affection received by people from all classes and sections. “I consider this love and affection as my main asset,” he remarked.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to implement the recommendations of a committee led by him that had suggested ways to support small newspapers.

Veteran journalist Hunasawadi Rajan and T. Venkatesh, head of Abhimani Publications Ltd. that has published the book, president of Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Wooday P. Krishna, Karnataka Media Academy president Sadashiva Shenoy, Karnataka Working Journalists’ Union president Shivananda Tagaduru, and Press Club of Bengaluru president R. Sridhar were present.

CM hails value-based journalism of The Hindu

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday showered rich praises on The Hindu for value-based journalism, participating in the release of memoirs of veteran journalist and former head of The Hindu Karnataka Bureau P. Ramiah. “ The Hindu stands apart from other newspapers right from pre-Independent days. It has made a significant contribution to the country’s democratic system by giving importance to values and ideology,” he said.

Mr. Bommai observed that the articles written by senior journalists of The Hindu served as reference points for politicians and others.