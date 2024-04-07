April 07, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, denied allegations that Sai Prasad, a BJP functionary was involved in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru.

He was responding to a social media post by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao about the National Investigation Agency taking custody of the BJP leader.

He told reporters that the Minister was making false and baseless allegations against the BJP.

“Mr. Rao is saying that the BJP leader was involved in the blast. That is not true,” Mr. Yatnal said adding that the person in question was a mobile equipment dealer.

Since the accused had purchased a SIM card from him, NIA is talking to him. “The Minister is wrong. Giving anti-national statements has become a habit for the Minister. What to do, his household is half Pakistan,’‘ Mr. Yatnal said, referring to the Minister’s wife Tabu Rao.

In his post in Kannada, Mr. Rao had said that BJP had no right to allege that Congress was supporting such anti-national activities, now that its own office bearer was picked up by NIA.

The Minister and Ms. Rao have criticised Mr. Yatnal. Ms. Rao also threatened to file a case against Mr. Yatnal.

