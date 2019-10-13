Ramesh was PA for Parameshwara for eight years

Former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara’s personal assistant Ramesh had been with him for the past eight years. Prior to that, he was a stenographer in the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for three years.

According to his colleagues in Dr. Parameshwara’s office, Ramesh was a native of Melehalli in Bidadi taluk of Ramanagaram district. He was born in a farmer’s family and was one of four personal assistants to Dr. Parameshwara during the latter’s tenure as Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. He is survived by his wife and two children who are aged 10 and 8.

His colleagues fondly remembered him as a bridge between the Congress leader and his constituency. “Most people in Koratagere, Dr. Parameshwara’s Assembly constituency, and even in Tumkuru district have his mobile number and contact him for any coordination. He was always kind, soft-spoken and willing to help,” said Muralidhar Halappa, KPCC spokesman.