Ramesh rushes to Goa, meets Fadnavis in Goa

With his chances of joining the Cabinet brightening up, Ramesh Jarkiholi rushed to Goa to meet Devendra Fadnavis, his old friend and political contact in New Delhi.

His visit is just ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to New Delhi where he is expected to discuss Cabinet expansion plans. Mr. Jarkiholi, however, said his visit to Goa was to campaign for the BJP. Mr. Jarkiholi has antagonised some BJP leaders in Belagavi, after he pushed his brother Lakhan Jarkiholi to victory at the cost of official BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath.

Meanwhile, activities around the proposed Cabinet reshuffle picked up in other quarters as well. It is learnt that the Chief Minister met J.C. Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, and was closeted with him for a long time.


