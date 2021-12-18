Ramesh Kumar’s statement condemned

HUBBALLI

18 December 2021 02:10 IST

Speaker Kageri too was insensitive: AIMSS

The All-India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) has strongly condemned what it has termed as insensitive and objectionable comment on rape during the legislature session in Belagavi.

In a statement issued here, president of the Dharwad District Unit of AIMSS Madhulata Goudar termed the statement of the former Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar and response of Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri as nothing but shameless acts that was unbecoming of legislators.

Being a senior legislator who should uphold the constitutional values, Mr. Ramesh Kumar had indulged in loose talk instead of expressing sympathy over plight of victims of heinous acts such as rape.

“What is even worse is that Mr. Kageri, who was on the Speakers’ chair, had laughed along with the former Minister, instead of censuring him for his insensitive remark. The shameless acts of both had exposed the male chauvinistic, senseless mindset of the legislators,” she said.

The AIMSS strongly condemned such acts by politicians and urged society to condemn such acts vehemently.

In another press release, district secretary of the All-India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) Ranajit Dhoopad has strongly condemned the statement of Mr. Ramesh Kumar and insensitive response of the Speaker.

The AIDYO would urge the people to reject such leaders, he said in the release.