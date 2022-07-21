Ramesh Kumar sparks controversy
Congress MLA and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar sparked a controversy by stating at the event at Freedom Park that Congress leaders have “made enough in the name of Gandhis” and that Congress workers should be ready for sacrifices for them in return now.
“We have made enough for 3-4 generations in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. If we can’t sacrifice this much, it won’t be good,” he said.
BJP leaders came down heavily for these remarks. Minister K. Sudhakar “congratulated” the senior Congress leader for his “honesty” in accepting how “Congress looted India for 60 years” and asked Congress as to how would they now go to the people of the State with a straight face and ask votes.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.